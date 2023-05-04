Orphans, caregivers treated to Ramadan dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC (Ramada KLCC) continued its yearly tradition of spreading hope and kindness during Ramadan by hosting a breaking of fast dinner for orphans from Rahoma Darul Fakir organisation on March 29.

Seventeen girls aged between seven and 17, and an eight-year-old boy were invited to join the event with their caretakers. They were treated to a buffet dinner, a magic show and balloon art performance.

Trinidad Group of Companies CEO Datuk Indera Naresh Mohan said Ramadan is the month of giving and forgiveness.

“It’s the perfect time to show the group’s commitment to delivering on our social obligations, especially to the underserved community.”

Rahoma Darul Fakir organisation president Datuk Faridah Omar Shah said the orphanage is honoured to be invited to enjoy an evening of happiness and togetherness during Ramadan.

“Every little help for the children is taken as a blessing,” she said, thanking Trinidad Group and Ramada KLCC for the initiative.

Established in 2008, the organisation is an independently managed all-girls orphanage that runs on public funds and donations.

To date, there have been more than 200 children that have passed through its doors.

The home provides shelter and education to orphaned and underprivileged children from low-income families.

“Rahoma, which is a combination of my parents’ names Rahmah and Omar, began as my post-retirement project. As a pensioner in the shipping sector, I am used to being busy and occupied all the time.

“By managing this orphanage, I can make use of the remaining time in this world by doing good deeds and serving the underprivileged,” she told theSun.

Rahoma Darul Fakir focuses on giving underprivileged girls adequate formal education and supplementary lessons in art, climate change and technology.

“Currently, we house 45 girls at our home in Jalan Kent, Kuala Lumpur and another 15 girls at our house in Subang Jaya, Selangor. In total, we have 10 volunteers and three permanent staff that comprise a cook, a caretaker and a driver for each house.

“The orphanage seeks volunteers who are willing to provide free tuition, motivational support and counselling sessions, and conduct after-school classes such as arts and crafts, cooking, religious lessons and environmental awareness.

“We need monetary contributions, which will go to purchasing food, school supplies such as uniforms and stationery, and paying for rent and utilities. This year, the orphanage did not receive as many donations compared with the years before Covid-19 hit us,” she said.

Those who are keen to contribute can contact Faridah at 019-3828740 or donate to Pertubuhan Rahoma Darul Fakir through Maybank account number at 5623 6611 0385.