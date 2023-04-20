Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh meets PM in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh (pix) called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) at his office in Putrajaya today.

Anwar said that during the meeting, the 61-year-old Yeoh or Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng shared and reminisced about the ups and downs of her life’s journey, especially how she achieved the highest accolade in show business.

“She also shared that winning the Oscar was very meaningful to her, her family and the people of Malaysia,” he posted on Facebook today.

The Prime Minister also uploaded photographs of the meeting, where Yeoh can be seen holding the trophy she won after winning the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards recently.

Anwar described Yeoh’s achievement in becoming the first Malaysian and first actress of Asian descent to win the prestigious award as having made the country famous on the international stage and expressed hope that the Ipoh-born Yeoh will continue to succeed.

Yeoh bagged the Best Actress trophy through her performance in the comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All At Once at Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.

Yeoh is now back home to celebrate her phenomenal success with her family and fans here.

Besides the Oscars, Yeoh also won several other awards in the same category, inclucing at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. - Bernama