Osman Sapian’s health condition is improving -Son

JOHOR BAHRU: The health condition of former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix) is improving after being treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUPM), Selangor due to a mild stroke last month.

His son, Nornekman, said Osman, who is Kempas assemblyman, is still under close observation and asked the public to pray for his father’s health.

“His condition is getting better and showing positive development. He is still at HPUPM and has been in the normal ward for two weeks. However, only immediate family members are allowed to visit. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On Oct 13, Osman, who is also Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief, was reportedly rushed to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here after suffering a mild stroke.

Osman, 70, was appointed Johor’s 16th Menteri Besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019.

-Bernama