KUALA LUMPUR: A pressure group that calls itself Otai Reformis has urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to set a timeframe to hand over the leadership of Pakatan Harapan to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its chairman, Ijok assemblyperson Dr Idris Ahmad, said Mahathir does not seem interested in setting a timeframe for him to step down, and urged him to do so immediately.

“That is the reason we are here,“ he said at a press conference at Restoran Amjal, here today.