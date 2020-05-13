Other media can report on May 18 Parliament sitting

PUTRAJAYA: Although only official media are permitted to attend the one-day Parliament sitting on May 18, other media despite not being allowed in can still report on the sitting as it will be broadcast live via RTM, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Commenting on several parties urging for other media organisations to be allowed to cover the sitting, he said the decision was made to ensure that social distancing was carried out in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“It does not mean that reporting (on the one-day sitting) is limited. In today’s world everyone is a producer.

“The ministry is not involved (in making the decision), but I do not think there is any intention behind it,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) and Lazada Malaysia here today, Saifuddin said members of the Dewan Rakyat would not sit as usual so as to comply with social distancing, and other officials would not be allowed in.

“This is because the usual seating is not enough as we have to practise social distancing, so this is why the administration of the Parliament made the decision,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal Affairs) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan on Friday reported that on the one-day Parliament sitting only government media such as RTM and Bernama would be allowed to be present. - Bernama