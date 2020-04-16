Other ways to measure student performance, says Fatimah Abdullah

KUCHING: There still are ways to measure the performance of Year Six and Form Three students, despite the fact that the respective Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations have been cancelled for this year due to Covid-19.

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, the Sarawak Minister for Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, said the Malaysian Examinations Board could use three more components of assessment besides the centralised examinations.

“One of them is classroom assessment, the second is psychometric assessment and the third is assessment of physical, sports and co-curricular activities,” she said when contacted.

As for selections for fully-residential and vocational schools, as well as scholarships, Fatimah called for a special test to be developed by the Education Ministry.

The minister described the decision of the Education Ministry to only reopen schools when the situation truly returns to normal, as an apt one which was in the interest of the safety of students who are the nation’s future.

Meanwhile, Kesatuan Guru Bumiputera Sarawak president Ahmad Malie said the cancellation of the examinations would prevent the need for teachers to race through the syllabus.

He added that the postponement of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations to next year was a measure which reflected the Education Ministry’s consideration of the need for students to undertake sufficient academic, mental and emotional preparations.

Yesterday, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin had announced the cancellation and postponement of these various examinations. - Bernama