Othman receives FT-level top Maulidur Rasul figure award

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Services Commission committee member Tan Sri Othman Mustapha (pix) was named the recipient of the Federal Territories-level top Maulidur Rasul figure award this year.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), in a statement, said the decision made by the Maulidur Rasul 1443H Figure Award Selection Committee was based on his excellent contribution towards the development of ummah and Islamic teachings.

In his speech delivered via a pre-recorded video, Othman described the award as a form of trust and responsibility to the religion and the country in ensuring that the Islamic teachings continue to be propagated.

The former Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general said he would continue to contribute his expertise and knowledge to develop the Muslim community, especially in the Federal Territories, to be competitive, progressive, dynamic and united based on the teachings of ‘Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah’.

“My hope is that Islam continues to be highly regarded and our society lives in harmony and peace in line with the Malaysian Family concept,” he said at the Federal Territories-level Maulidur Rasul 2021 celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Zikay Group Berhad group managing director Datuk Mohd Khay Ibrahim received the Special Award (Individual); Ar-Rahimah Mosque, Kampung Pandan (Special Award (Organisation) for the mosque category); Surau Jumaat Al-Hikmah of the Beringin People’s Housing Project (surau category); and Sekolah Integrasi Rendah Agama JAWI (SIRAJ) Saidina Uthman bin Affan (Religious Primary School or SIRAJ category).

As for the Private Islamic Education Institution category, the award was given to Sekolah Rendah Islam Cahaya Ummi while Persekutuan Seruan Islam Selangor dan Wilayah Persekutuan (Jam’iyah) received the award in the Non-Governmental Organisation category.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad when officiating the ceremony called on all agencies responsible for Islamic affairs to work hand in hand with the society in helping to revive the country which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the context of the Federal Territories, I hope the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council together with JAWI will continue to double their efforts in empowering the Muslims in the aspects of education, socioeconomy, welfare and the unity of the ummah,” he said.- Bernama