OUM welcomes all, including prisoners: Vice-chancellor

PETALING JAYA: Open University Malaysia (OUM) is always ready to provide anyone with access to further education regardless of their background, and will even welcome prisoners for admission.

OUM vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Ahmad Izanee Awang said the university’s main criteria is that the individual is determined to pursue higher education and is committed to becoming a better human being.

“OUM’s motto is Digital University for All. It does not matter what the student’s background is, where they are, or what they work as, as long as they are interested in studying and wish to succeed we will welcome them as our students, and this includes prisoners.

“Academic qualifications are very important in determining one’s career. It gives you higher chances of securing a better job and having a brighter future,” he told Bernama recently.

He said OUM is pleased to provide this opportunity to prisoners, which would not only give them new hope but also reduce the stigma faced by the inmates, and assist them in reintegrating into society when they are eventually released.

Prof Dr Ahmad Izanee said the initiative was also in conjunction with this year’s Prison Day theme which is “Reformation Towards Civilised Humane Culture Development Centre”

Commenting on job opportunities for the prisoners who graduate, he said the university intends to play a role in giving them a second chance, especially in seeking employment with the university’s alumni.

“There are many factors and requirements which would go towards making this initiative a reality. And if the applicants meet these requirements we will evaluate them on par with any other candidates,” he said.

He said, there are other tertiary institutions which also accept prisoners but OUM is the pioneer in the field.

“Most prisoners choose OUM, due to our flexible online methods that are better suited to their needs considering the tight prison regulations they face,” he said. -Bernama