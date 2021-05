PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) believes that the government is unable to propose and implement a consistent and effective Covid-19 action plan.

Its supposedly effective vaccination plans in breaking the Covid-19 chain is poorly implemented, it said today.

“Similar vaccination plans of countries such as Singapore and Australia are better implemented as compared to Malaysia. The disruption of routine vaccinations has left Malaysia far behind in the race against the pandemic,” KLSCAH said in a statement.

“The government’s inability to fight the pandemic has set off a fuse resulting in the country’s daily surge of thousands, as well as cases of ICU beds unable to accommodate patients.”

KLSCAH said it believes that the two major figures leading the country’s fight against the pandemic, namely the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham should take responsibility for the country’s current high numbers.

“If there are no substantial and effective Covid prevention measures, we urge that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin should act decisively and reorganise for an effective COVID prevention team,” it said.

“In terms of vaccination plans, Khairy Jamaluddin, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) – who is mainly in charge – should readjust the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

“Although the opening of the voluntary AstraZeneca vaccination programme has achieved some results, we highly recommend an enforcement plan of vaccination as mandatory, and full disclosure of government vaccination plan and timetables. This will then allow citizens who have registered to make appointments as soon as possible and get vaccinated earlier.”