Our existing financial laws not weak, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s existing financial legislation is not weak for any offshore companies, individuals or entities to open their bank accounts here just to exploit and take advantage of it, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz (pix) said today.

Tengku Zafrul, who was recently under the spotlight due to the leak of the Pandora Papers, said strict provisions are in place for those who wish to open offshore accounts here.

He told the Dewan Rakyat that while any individuals and entities can open bank accounts with any licensed banks including the offshore accounts, these bank accounts are under the purview of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and offshore bank accounts are under the scrutiny of Labuan Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Additionally, he said in order to open an offshore account, one must go through a customer due diligence process which is required by the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act and subsidiary legislations.

“If we look at what was published by the media yesterday on the leakage of confidential records (Pandora Papers) of 14 offshore service providers that provide professional services to individuals, or companies to form shell companies, trusts, or other entities to open accounts in countries that have weaknesses in financial legislations, we are not one of the countries that has such weaknesses,“ he said.

Moreover, he said the country’s financial sector is being regulated by BNM through the Financial Services Act 2013 (Act 758) and Islamic Financial Services Act (Act 759).

He said this in response to Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) who raised a question to Tengku Zafrul relating to the Pandora Papers where a lot of money worth billions has already been deposited abroad and if the government plans to retrieve the money given that the country is in need of more money to be injected into the financial aid programmes.

The unprecedented leak of Pandora Papers, involving 2.94 terabytes of financial records provided anonymously to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed the offshore financial assets of current and former world leaders.

It also exposes hundreds of politicians including prominent political figures in Malaysia like Tengku Zafru who appeared to be the director of Capital Investment Bank (Labuan) Ltd, a boutique bank incorporated in the offshore jurisdiction of Labuan.

But he had clarified on Oct 4 that he was no longer the director of the offshore company when he left Kenanga Group in June 2010 and he had referred this matter with his legal team for further action and advice as the news portal had proceeded to publish the article despite his aide already explaining the matter to the local news portal.

The papers also mentioned the involvement of the fugitive Jho Low, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk) and others.