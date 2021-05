OUR heartfelt gratitude and appreciation goes out to all our frontliners manning vaccination centres (PPV) and ICU wards across the country, be it in public or private healthcare facilities.

The deadly Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging and has put significant pressure on our healthcare system.

Nevertheless, our healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, support staff as well as policemen and Rela are all performing their duties by devoting their time and energy to contain this pandemic in a professional manner.

We Malaysians are humbled by your immense sacrifices, invaluable dedication, commitment and unwavering effort in managing the spread of Covid-19, which is on an uptrend averaging more than 4,000 new cases daily recently.

Our unsung heroes oftentimes risk their own lives to work long hours under stressful situations for the benefit of the people and country.

These frontliners show calmness, confidence and answer questions from people coming for vaccination or even as a patient warded in ICU wards by instilling values of care and empathy.

They work as a team, supporting one another by providing guidance and the relevant pertinent information.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the public who volunteered to assist our healthcare workers and other frontline staff.

Together as true Malaysians, we will win the battle against Covid-19 rather than pointing fingers or experiencing the hiccups at times due to the big turnouts at immunisation centres or even at our ICU wards, which are reportedly filled to the brim.

There are also moments our frontline doctors and nurses, despite trying their level best at our ICU wards, lose the battle to save lives.

They are the only ones to witness the final moments of their patient, a sad, grief one not witnessed by family members.

Our frontliners go through a lot of stress, fatigue, anxiety which they carry back home to their family, who also bear the pain.