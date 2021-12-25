Outbreak of African swine fever detected in Malacca pig farms

MALACCA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) yesterday declared an outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF) which was detected in seven commercial pig farms in Paya Mengkuang at Masjid Tanah, here.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor (pix) said the confirmation was made after it investigated reports from pig farmers involved, adding that samples that were sent to the Sepang Veterinary Laboratory were confirmed on Dec 20, 22 and 23.

He said following the confirmation, DSV had taken proactive measures to contain the ASF outbreak by issuing the Quarantine Order Notice to the relevant pig farms to restrict pig movements, among others.

“Pigs from the relevant farms were also destroyed under Section 19, Animals Act 1953 (Amendment 2013) while pigs from farms that are certified infection-free are allowed to be slaughtered in approved slaughterhouses only. However, the carcasses and pork are not allowed to be transported to other states,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, he said requirements for pig and pork transfers in the Peninsular have been tightened, while monitoring, clinical inspection and sampling efforts in all farms in the infected area have been intensified.

He said monitoring and sampling efforts were also intensified at all pig slaughterhouses nationwide.

Dr Norlizan advised pig farmers to refrain from feeding their livestock with swill or dumping pig carcasses in rivers, pools, orchards and so on.

He also urged pig farmers as well as the public to report any death relating to wild boars, village pigs or commercial pigs to the nearest District Veterinary Services Office or State Veterinary Services Office or contact the Disease Crisis Management Room hotline at 03- 88702041.

“DSV would also like to advise the public not to panic because ASF is not a zoonotic disease, which is not contagious to humans. However, as a safety measure, pork must be cooked at a temperature of at least 70 ° C for 30 minutes to kill the virus,“ he said.

-Bernama