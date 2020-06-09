Outcomes of BPN appeal to be known in mid-June: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The outcomes of Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) appeals will be released in mid-June, according to Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

“The date will be announced soon,“ he said when presenting the Eighth Laksana Report on the Progress of the Prihatin implementation on his Facebook page today.

On the whole, out of the 10.6 million BPN cash aid recipients approved, 10.04 million received a total payout of RM10.78 billion or 96.7% as at June 5, 2020.

As for the remaining recipients, Zafrul said they could claim the aid from any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch until Dec 31, 2020.

On the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) i-Lestari programme, he said as at June 5, the number of applications approved increased to 4.1 million compared with 4.0 million previously.

“The total payout involved was RM1.94 billion a month,“ he said.

On the EPF’s employee contribution reduction from 11% to 7.0%, he said as at June 5, over 5.7 million workers opted to continue reducing their contribution.

He said the total EPF’s contribution deduction from members to date accounted for RM1.87 billion, while the total number of contributors, who chose to keep their contribution at 11%, was now 1.85 million (compared with 1.7 million previously). - Bernama