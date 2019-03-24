Over 10,000 participate in Selangor Fit Malaysia programme

SHAH ALAM: More than 10,000 people took part in the Selangor-level Fit Malaysia 2019 programme at Dataran Kemerdekaan, here today.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the encouraging response showed that a healthy lifestyle was getting increasing attention from the people in the country.

“I am very happy with the overwhelming response, it shows that Malaysia is a sporting nation.

“It is also a clear signal of the people’s strong commitment towards living a healthy and active lifestyle,“ he told reporters after launching the programme.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and state Young Generation Development, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

The main activities of the programme are running, cycling, futsal and physical fitness activities such as zumba.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said it was up to Malaysian badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei to decide whether or not to compete in the Sudirman Cup in May.

“It’s time for us to give him some space. Whatever his decision, the ministry will give him full support,“ he said. — Bernama