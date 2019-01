GEORGE TOWN: Over 10,000 road accidents in this country were due to the use of retreaded tyres, which Works Minister Baru Bian (pix) described as shocking, based on statistics from the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA).

He said overloaded vehicles such as lorries were also another cause of road accidents.

“I’m very shocked at this. If we divide the figure per year of 365 days, it means we have about 30 road accidents a year due to retreaded tyres. In the case of overloaded vehicles (causing accidents), the figure is also high.

“To me, we have to take this matter seriously as it goes down to enforcement. We shouldn’t have overloaded vehicles on the road.

“Secondly, retreaded tyres are not safe. So, with these statistics, I hope the issue will be looked into,“ he said at a news conference, here, today.

Earlier, Baru made a working visit to the MHA Northern Region Office where he was also briefed on highway operations and maintenance, as well as the operational and management aspects of Penang Bridge and Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge. Also present was MHA director-general, Datuk Aziz Abdullah.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, said the ministry would be cooperating with the Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department to ensure enforcement so as to reduce road accidents in the country.

On the closure of the Penang High Court complex’s main building for restoration works to the heritage building, he said it was expected to start in June and completed within two years.

“I understand that this is a historical building. The restoration works, estimated to cost RM17 million, will be managed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The works include repairing the roof, walls and damaged structures.

“The PWD has prepared a report on the damage and proposed that the restoration of this building be under the heritage category. We’ll see how this building will be restored. To me, this is an important thing as I am also a lover of heritage. I look forward to the completion of the restoration,” he said.

The main building of the Penang High Court complex is closed since last Sept 3 for safety reason and all the high courts there have been relocated to the annexe building.

In conjunction with his visit, Baru was also scheduled to view the operations at the motorcycle lanes of the Penang Bridge and Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge toll plazas where the toll for motorcycles was abolished on Jan 1, 2019. — Bernama