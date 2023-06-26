Over 10 houses damaged by storm in Pasir Puteh

PASIR PUTEH: More than 10 houses were damaged after being hit by trees in a storm at five different locations here, yesterday evening.

Pasir Puteh Malaysian Civil Defence Force officer Nik Mohd Nor Nik Mat said the incident involved Kampung Bukit Abal, Kampung Permatang Rambai, Kampung Sungai Durian, Kampung Sungai Kelong and Kampung Selising.

“So far, we have cleared 10 houses that were reported damaged. A few more will be cleared this afternoon and we expect this task to be completed tomorrow,“ he said when met by reporters, here today.

Elaborating, Nik Mohd Nor said no casualties were reported in the incident and the damage only involved houses and a vehicle in Kampung Permatang Rambai.

Meanwhile, a victim, Fatimah Salleh, 62, from Kampung Permatang Sungkai said when the incident happened at about 7 pm, she was in the kitchen, She rushed to turn off the lights after hearing a loud thunder.

“I feel very sad because I had planned to prepare some dishes for Aidiladha celebrations but all that had to be forgotten because the kitchen was damaged,“ she said.

Another victim, Norfaezah Che Mansur, 35, said when the storm hit she was chatting with her husband who was preparing to go to surau.

“Fortunately my husband was still at home then and we managed to save ourselves. Almost the entire roof of the house was blown off and half of our house collapsed.

“I hope more people can come forward to help all the storm victims here so that we can celebrate Aidiladha like everyone else this Thursday,“ she said.-Bernama