Over 10% of children receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 383,165 individuals or 10.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 years in Malaysia have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on data via the CovidNow website, a total of 13,844,963 or 58.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a total of 22,943,301 or 97.5 per cent have completed vaccination, while 23,220,003 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,798,368 individuals or 89.9 per cent of the group had completed their vaccinations, while 2,881,894 or 92.6 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 36 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor reporting 11 cases, six cases each in Sabah and Selangor, Kedah (4), three cases each in Perak and Penang. and one case each in Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur.

-Bernama