KUALA KANGSAR: More than 100,000 people have signed up for the Healthcare Protection Scheme for the low-income B40 group (PeKa B40) so far, according to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said those who were eligible were the low-income people receiving cost of living aid and health screening was free at registered health and private clinics.

“The health screening includes testing for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, kidney and mental health.

“After the screening tests they are eligible for treatment and transport in the event of cancer, medical devices such as cataract lenses, medical tests to diagnose heart conditions, hearing aids, oxygen, artificial joints, metal plates for broken bones and wheelchairs,” he told reporters after officiating the Blood Donation Campaign organised by the Kuala Kangsar Guangxi Association at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Tsung Wah here, today.

The PeKa B40 pilot project started in April this year with an allocation of RM100 million to cover 800,000 individuals.

In another development, Dr Lee said the Health Ministry required 2,000 packs of blood daily with the most needed for road accident cases in addition to childbirth cases, dengue fever and cancer.

“The need is also great for people suffering from blood related diseases,” he said.

According to Dr Lee, the donated blood will be tested according to Standard Operating Procedures for detection of diseases including HIV to ensure the safety of the recipient.

“The ministry encourages blood donation in groups to ensure adequate blood supply,“ he added. - Bernama