Over 100 made homeless in longhouse blaze

BINTULU: More than 100 residents from about 40 families in Uma Bawang in Sungai Asap, Belaga were made homeless when two blocks of longhouses and a church were razed this evening.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Operations Task Force Centre spokesman said they received a distress call at 6.03pm and it took the 11 members from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station between 90 minutes and two hours through Jalan Bintulu-Bakun to reach the scene.

“The operations commander reported that two blocks of two-storey longhouses (Blocks D and E) were razed,“ he said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 7pm by the 45 personnel from the Uma Daro Volunteer Fire Brigade Team in Sungai Asap.

He said a 70-year-old woman known as Huring Laing suffered burns on her back in the incident and that the fire was believed to have started from one of the rooms in Block D.

Meanwhile, Sarawak JPBM assistant director Tiong Ling Hii said that until 10.45pm they had yet to ascertain the exact number of residents affected by or injured in the fire. — Bernama