Over 100 residents in Kulai affected by storm

KULAI: Heavy rain and strong winds damaged 17 houses and three shops in Felda Bukit Permai and the surrounding areas today.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the incident, which occurred at about 8 am, was the third one after the March and April incidents.

“More than 100 people were affected by the incident which was the worst this year. The storm toppled trees and blew away roof tiles,” the Permai assemblyman told reporters here.

He said, for the time being, all affected families will be helped through the Felda Disaster Fund, in addition to state government assistance through the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) as well as immediate assistance of RM500 and food baskets from the office of the Bukit Permai state constituency. - Bernama