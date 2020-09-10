Over 100 Sarawak police personnel will assist in Sabah election

KUCHING: A total of 138 Sarawak police officer and personnel, as well as 80 other assets will be deployed to Sabah to help maintain public order during the entire Sabah State Election process.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail today said the state’s police personnel who will be in Sabah for 14 days comprised three officers, 30 members of Special Branch, 91 traffic policemen, and 14 drivers.

“We are in the process of deploying them (personnel and vehicles) to Sabah. Half of them are already on their way,” he told reporters after the handing over ceremony of Police patrol cars at the Sarawak Police COntingent headquarters here today.

The Election Commission has set Sept 26 for polling for Sabah State Election, while nomination on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22.

On the event today, he said 27 Honda Civic 1.8s cars each fully equipped with rmpnet communication tool, dashcam, digital video recorder were received by the Sarawak Police contingent.

Of the total, five will be distributed to Kuching District Police, four each to Padawan, Sibu and Miri, two each to Kota Samarahan, Bintulu, Limbang and Tourist Police Unit, and one each to Sarikei and Sri Aman, he said.

“I hope the District Police involved will make optimal use of the new, modern and sophisticated patrol cars in discharging their duties well,” he added.-Bernama