Over 1,000 Angkasa volunteers ready to assist PICK in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 volunteers from Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) are ready to assist in the smooth running of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in Selangor, through the agency’s Covid-19 Relief Fund Coopcare CSR programme.

Angkasa president and Asean Co-operative Organisation (ACO) president, Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah, said that the volunteers would be stationed at several vaccination centres (PPVs) to help expedite documentation and the smooth administration of vaccines which are currently underway.

“It is estimated that in a day, more than 1,000 recipients will be vaccinated, and the staff and volunteers bear a huge responsibility to ensure that we succeed in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, Angkasa is more than happy to assist, not only in the form of money but also the deployment of volunteers in an effort to ease the burden, as well as speed up the provision of vaccines in PPV,“ he said in a statement today. — Bernama