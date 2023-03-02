Over 1,000 flood victims housed in relief centres this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,446 flood victims in three states are still being housed in temporary relief centres as of 2 pm today.

In JOHOR, 897 people are in seven relief centres in two districts, compared to 925 victims in the morning.

The Johor state disaster management (JPBN) agency said 871 people from 246 families are in relief centres in Batu Pahat due to flash floods, while Segamat has 26 victims from nine families seeking shelter.

The water level of Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat is still reported to be above the danger level with a reading of 18.82 metres.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims dropped to 452 people from 137 families in seven relief centres, compared to 535 people from 165 families this morning.

Sabah JPBN said Beaufort recorded the most victims with 200 people, Telupid (174), Beluran (48) and Paitan (30).

In SARAWAK, the state JPBN said the number of flood victims in the Serian area increased slightly to 97 people compared to 72 people this morning.

They are seeking shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan St Peter and Kampung Mundai hall relief centres. - Bernama