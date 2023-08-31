Over 1,000 visitors celebrate ‘Ambang Merdeka’ at PKNS Uptown

SHAH ALAM: Over 1,000 visitors attended the ‘Ambang Merdeka’ celebration at the PKNS Uptown Shah Alam commercial centre tonight. The event was organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) in partnership with the Uptown Shah Alam Traders Association.

PKNS in a statement said they organise the celebration annually to mark National Day together with the traders and visitors who consistently support PKNS Uptown.

It was also held to promote the commercial centre, which includes over 400 booths of various businesses such as clothing, jewellery, household items, and food, the statement added.

The event was officiated by PKNS Administration senior general manager Saharom Mohni, with a futuristic-themed launch with an animated video depicting the history of independence, projected using lasers.

Earlier, 300 Jalur Gemilang were distributed to the crowd, to be raised together during the significant chant for independence as the clock struck midnight, symbolising National Day 2023 celebration.

Hosted by the renowned emcee and comedian, Joey, the visitors were also entertained with musical performances by singer Hazama and the musical group Rizal & Friends. The event was made special with a captivating fireworks display.

According to Saharom, the National Day celebration is an important event to mark the country’s most historic moment, and the significance of independence holds profound importance for PKNS.

”Therefore, to share our love for the country boost our employees’ patriotic spirit, we go out into the field to get closer and engage directly with the public,” he said.

Uptown is selected as the event location every year due to its high number of daily visitors and loyal regular patrons, he added. -Bernama