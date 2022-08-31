Over 1,000 visitors enliven National Day celebration at PKNS Uptown Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Over 1,000 visitors enlivened the National Day 2022 celebration at the PKNS Uptown Shah Alam late-night business centre in Section 24 here organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) in collaboration with the Uptown Shah Alam Traders Association.

Being held after a two-year lapse due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the celebration is a traditional event organised by PKNS every year to celebrate the country’s independence with traders and visitors to the centre.

The ceremony, officiated by PKNS’ senior general manager (administration) Saharom Mohni, was accompanied by a ‘pencak silat’ themed launch gimmick.

In a statement tonight, PKNS said the launch gimmick was chosen as a tribute to the country’s freedom fighters who made sacrificed themselves to gain the independence we enjoyed today.

The corporation added that as many as 200 Jalur Gemilang were distributed among visitors to be waved together when the call of ‘merdeka’ was chanted by Saharom at the stroke of midnight.

Earlier, visitors were treated to singing performances by several entertainers including musical group Ejud Band and Harry Khalifah.

PKNS Corporate Communications manager Sobree Zainal, who was also present, said celebrating the country’s independence was very important, as it commemorated the most historic moment for the country and it was very significant to PKNS.

“Therefore, to share our love for the country and further fuel the spirit of patriotism among the staff, we have come down to the ground and increase engagement with the public,“ he said.

Sobree said that Uptown was chosen as the venue as the business centre attracted a large number of crowd every day and had many loyal patrons.

“PKNS is committed to providing a complete infrastructure to drive the entrepreneurial agenda in Selangor and is working to upgrade PKNS Uptown into a landmark complex in Shah Alam as well as a focal point for tourists from within and outside the state,“ he said.

He said the complex was currently under construction and expected to be fully completed in 2024. - Bernama