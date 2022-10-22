Over 1,000 youth sign up to boost tech knowledge, skills through JomLaunch Youth 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 1,000 youth, 18 to 30, have registered to boost their technological knowledge and skills through the JomLaunch Youth 2022 initiative since its launch in June 2022.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said in a statement in conjunction with the close of the JomLaunch Youth 2022 today that the initiative was part of the ministry’s efforts to boost science, technology and innovation among Malaysians and hoped that ideas gathered through the initiative can be commercialised under the auspices of the Malaysia Techlympics.

The initiative was aimed at providing a platform and opportunity for youth to get involved with high technology through three learning modules, Internet of Things (IoT), smartphone application development and web application development, which are provided free of charge.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said JomLaunch Youth 2022 had successfully attracted the interest and participation of over 50 private and public universities.

“Experienced teachers also became mentors to participants and held a series of webinars throughout the five months of the programme. This enabled participants to directly interact with teachers and obtain assistance and advice,” he said.

He added that the initiative would boost the capability of skilled workers in the high-tech field and spur the growth of new economy, the acceptance of new tech, create changemakers and support the nation’s transformation. - Bernama