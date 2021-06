SEREMBAN: A total of 10,834 or 65 per cent of 16,676 COVID-19 patients in Negeri Sembilan recorded as of May 27 are those aged between 18 and 60.

State Health director Datin Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid said this was because they are the active age group and more vulnerable to infection as they often have to go out, either for studies, work or social activities.

“Almost 4,000 of the patients are those aged above 61 with Seremban having the highest number.

“The state’s youngest COVID-19 patient is a newborn and the oldest patient is 90 years old,” he told Bernama here.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan recorded 586 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 27,288. – Bernama