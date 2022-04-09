Over 10,000 free second-hand clothes given out at ‘Butik Rakyat 3.0 Keluarga Malaysia’

MALACCA: Over 10,000 pairs of second-hand clothing including baju kurung, baju Melayu, t-shirts and children’s clothes were distributed free of charge to Butik Rakyat 3.0 Keluarga Malaysia visitors at RUTC Klebang here today.

Butik Rakyat 3.0 Keluarga Malaysia chairman Ashwad Abd Rahim said the second-hand clothes had been properly washed and repaired and each visitor to the bazaar was allowed to take three pairs of clothes, compared to two pairs per person last year.

He said the boutique was open to all visitors from Malacca and outside who were less fortunate and wanted second-hand clothes for free, especially for Hari Raya.

“This is the third time such a boutique has been organised this year in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and more options are available for adult men and women as well as children.

“This year, we are targeting 25,000 visitors during the boutique’s opening compared to 17,000 visitors last year,“ he told reporters at the launch of the boutique today.

He said the boutique would be open every day between 2 pm and midnight from April 4 until Eid.

He said apart from that, 1,500 pairs of shoes were also distributed for free and each family who visited the boutique had the opportunity to receive a bag of rice with a limit of 300 bags a day provided.

Ashwad said the second-hand clothes were donated by various parties, and he welcomed more donations from the public so that more people could benefit from the programme.

“We are organising this boutique to help ease the burden of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a mission to share sustenance with them,“ he said.

Nurshafika Othman, 24, from Machap Umboo said she visited the boutique to get Raya clothes for her two children, aged 18 months and six years old.

“I heard about this boutique from my father who lives in Klebang, and today I have the opportunity to come and look for Raya shirts for my two children and myself.

“There is a lot of clothes here to choose from and it could reduce the burden of my husband who only works as a security guard ... we are not a wealthy family,” the housewife said.

Rozita Samad, 36, from Durian Tunggal said this was her second year visiting the boutique and she was very excited to choose a variety of clothes that were beautiful and elegant not only for Hari Raya but also for daily wear.

“This year I see more choices and there are shoes to choose from. My daughter is all grown up and the economy is not so good now, so these used clothes are one of the options I have,“ said Rozita, who previously had to spend at least RM300 on her only nine-year-old daughter in preparation for the festive day.

The restaurant employee said the boutique should be held again in the future as it was proven to help reduce the cost of buying Raya shirts and daily clothes. — Bernama