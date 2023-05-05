Over 10,000 party leaders, reps expected to attend Unity Govt Convention on May 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 10,000 leaders and representatives of 19 parties under the ruling coalition are expected to attend the Unity Government Convention scheduled for May 14 at the World Trade Centre here.

Head of the Unity Government secretariat Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the convention would be divided into several sessions.

The first session from 10 am to 12.30 pm will see two meetings being held simultaneously, namely the National Convention of Unity Government Women at Dewan Merdeka, and the National Convention of Unity Government Youth and Puteri at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn,” he told a press conference at Menara Dato Onn here today.

He said the next session dubbed Sidang Bicara Rakyat will take place from 2 pm which will see party leaders discussing and pledging their commitment to solving people’s problems, including economic issues, future development of a nation-state, the concept of MADANI and the implementation of people’s agenda.

Asyraf Wajdi, who is also Umno secretary-general said the highlight of the event would be Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s special address in the afternoon.

Themed ‘MADANI Mewajahi Masa Depan Malaysia’, the convention, which is the first in its series, will also see the signing of a declaration by the Unity Government.

Asyraf Wajdi also anticipated the convention to be a turning point for greater understanding and collaboration among the political parties to maintain political stability to drive the people’s agenda.

He said there is also a possibility that the convention be expanded to parliamentary and state constituency levels in the future. - Bernama