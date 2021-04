KOTA KINABALU: About 113,965 consumers in several locations in Sabah and Labuan experienced electricity supply disruption following a simultaneous power trip at several independent power producers in Sepanggar this evening.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (Asset Management) Norhizami Abu Hasan said 18 per cent of the overall users of the company’s electricity supply was affected by the power trip, which occurred at 5.59 pm yesterday.

He said the power disruption involved several city locations, such as in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Tuaran, Pitas, Keningau, Semporna, Sandakan and Labuan

“A bigger disruption was averted thanks to the automatic grid protection system.

“Work to restore power supply was carried out in stages from 7.43 pm and was fully restored at 9.39 pm,” he told Bernama through the WhatsApp application tonight.

He said an investigation team had been set up to identify the main source of the incident and mitigation methods to prevent a recurrence.- Bernama