Over 100,000 expected to attend National Day 2023 celebration in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Preparations for the 2023 National Day Celebration in Putrajaya on Aug 31 are in full swing, with over 100,000 people expected to attend the event.

Its working committee secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib said various parties including government agencies, government-related companies (GLCs), the private sector and non-governmental organisations were working to make the event a success.

“Logistics preparations are about 45 per cent complete and expected to be settled by Aug 22, which is before the start of the rehearsal sessions for the performances and parade contingents,“ he told Bernama.

Mazlan said the celebration venue would be divided into five zones, namely Zone One, which starts from the front of the Galleria building to the Gemilang Roundabout, as the assembly point for contingent participants; Zone Two at Dataran Putrajaya, where the Royal box, main performance stage and giant LED screen will be situated.

Zone Three, which is located at the Anjung Floria site in Precinct 4, will be where military assets will be stationed prior to the parade; while Zone Four, which is the parking area near the McDonalds fast food restaurant, will house 58 horses and artillery from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

The parade will move along Zone Five on Persiaran Perdana which will be equipped with facilities such as multi-storey seating with a capacity of 4,000 guests; medical aid tents as well as screens in six locations for people who are far from Zone Two to watch the performances on the main stage.

With the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), Mazlan said as many as 10 contingent components would be participating in the parade.

He said among the highlights of the event would be the special Malaysia MADANI performance featuring famous local artistes and the special MADANI performance involving 400 drums.

Also lined up is the precision parachuting stunt by the VAT 69 squad of the Royal Malaysia Police; a cosplay parade including mascots of various famous characters; a parade of 30 antique cars carrying 30 individuals of various races in Malaysia; and a parade of 30 horses from the police’s Cavalry Unit.

“A total of 36 marching bands, with their own style and creativity, will accompany the parade,“ he said.

This will be the fifth time the National Day celebration is held in Putrajaya, with the previous four being in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.-Bernama