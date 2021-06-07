Over 1.13 million individuals fully vaccinated as of yesterday - Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: As of yesterday, a total of 1,130,301 individuals have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. (pix)

Dr Adham in a Twitter posting today said, 2,444,075 individuals received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered in Malaysia, so far to 3,574,376.

He said the five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 145,972 doses followed by Sarawak (119,421); Perak (105,546); Kuala Lumpur (101,822); and Johor (98,429).

As of yesterday, 52.4 per cent or 12,708,357 individuals have registered for the vaccination with Selangor leading the sign-up for jabs at 3,357,323 people.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from April until August, will involve 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and people with disabilities, while the third phase, from May this year to February 2022, will involve individuals aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million people.

The first phase from February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare personnel. -Bernama