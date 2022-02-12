Over 115,000 children in K’tan will be vaccinated starting Monday

KOTA BHARU: More than 115,000 children aged between five and 11 in Kelantan have registered for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), which starts on Monday (Feb 14).

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said 45,874 or 50 per cent of the children were targeted to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot this month.

“So far, 464 primary schools have been identified to be used as vaccination centers (PPV). State Education Department has also distributed consent forms to school children and their guardians and some have been returned to the school,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the department had targeted 80 per cent or 91,748 children aged seven to 11 to receive the vaccine out of the overall 114,685 school children in the state.

Dr Zaini said according to data from the Department of Statistics last year, the estimated population of children aged five to 11 in Kelantan was 168,023.

PICKids was launched by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Feb 3. - Bernama