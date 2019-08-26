Over 12,000 trees planted in drive to make Batu Kawan an eco-city

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Development Corporation (PDC) has planted 12,564 shade trees at Bandar Cassia and Penang Science Park in Batu Kawan near here since 2006 as part of its commitment to make the area an eco-city.

Penang Chief Minister and PDC chairman Chow Kon Yeow today said the state-owned development agency had also spent between RM1 million and RM2.5 million annually during this period to carry out landscaping works to enhance the green environment in the areas alienated to it.

“PDC has always played its role and is committed to ensuring balanced development in the state and eventually realising the vision of making Penang a smart and green state by 2030,” he said at a PDC tree-planting programme here.

At the programme, a total of 100 shade trees comprising 50 of the Batai Laut (Pelthoporum pterocarpum) species and 50 of Fox’s Tail Palm (Woodytheia bifurca) were planted to signify the 50th year of PDC’s establishment.

He said the programme, which is part of the agency’s corporate social responsibility, includes planting of 28,680 shrubs, grassland cultivation and landscape construction such as bicycle lanes, pedestrian crossings and park benches. — Bernama