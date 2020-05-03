Over 1.2 million users downloaded Gerak Malaysia app: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 1.2 million users have downloaded the Gerak Malaysia application, with 503, 276 users applying for interstate travel permits as of noon today.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said those who have registered for the permit since April 25, would be able to do so from May 7 to 10 according to their states.

He also urged the public to update their latest information through the app to facilitate smooth movement for the interstate travel.

“The application has also been upgraded to version 2.0 by allowing people to set their travel plans before May 6, ‘’ he said in a press conference, here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said the Gerak Malaysia version 2.0 application can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and IPhone mobile users respectively.

“The latest version will allow the public to fill in the details on where they are from and to which state they heading in their application,“ he added.

- Bernama