Over 12,000 flood evacuees at relief centres in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,090 flood evacuees are currently at 84 relief centres in four states, as at 8 am today.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said that the number of evacuees in the state increased to 6,843 from 2,412 families, compared to 6,394 from 2,281 families last night and all of them were being housed at 29 relief centres in five districts.

Kota Marudu had the highest number of evacuees at 4,789 from 1,731 families who were being accommodated at 12 relief centres.

“A total of 1,201 people from 453 families are at five relief centres in Pitas, 720 people from 199 families at nine centres in Paitan and this figure is expected to increase while in the other four districts it is expected to remain unchanged,“ it said in a statement.

It said Tawau and Telupid were the latest districts to be hit, with 109 and 24 people moved to relief centres respectively.

In JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees rose to 4,868 compared to 4,575 last night with Tangkak becoming the eighth district to be struck by floods.

JPBN said that there were a total of 50 relief centres operating so far, including the newly opened centre each in Tangkak and Batu Pahat.

Mersing remained the worst affected district with 1,793 evacuees, followed by Kluang (1,173), Kota Tinggi (900), Segamat (490), Batu Pahat (358), Muar (121), Pontian (18) and Tangkak (15).

Meanwhile, the water levels at Sungai Muar (the river mouth of Sungai Gemas in Segamat), Sungai Lenik (Ladang Chaah, Segamat), Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh, Kluang) and Sungai Endau, Mersing were still above the danger mark.

PAHANG JPBN reported that the number of flood evacuees in Rompin this morning remained unchanged at 323 from 97 families.

Some 161 evacuees were being at housed at Kampung Setajam relief centre, Rekoh community hall (122) and Bukit Lepas community hall (40).

Sungai Keratong in Rompin had exceeded the danger level at 24.76 metres, with a downward trend, according to JPBN.

The number of flood evacuees in SARAWAK also remained unchanged from the 56 (17 families) last night, with all of them being housed at two relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Sebat and Kampung Sebat Dayak community hall. - Bernama