Over 12,000 job opportunities to be offered in JaminKerja Career Carnival 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,000 job opportunities from 50 employers will be offered during the JaminKerja Career Carnival 2022 on Feb 19.

The carnival, a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance (MOF) dan the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) and related agencies will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The MOF, in its People’s Financial Report, which is a rebranding of the Laksana 85th Report, said the career fair will also provide activities such as career counselling, job interviews, and registration with the national jobs portal MYFutureJobs.

According to the MOF, the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia (JaminKerja) initiative will provide 600,000 job opportunities, with three components, namely JaminKerja Wage Incentive, MySTEP as well as the Training and Upskilling Programme which involve an allocation of RM4.8 billion.

For the JaminKerja Wage Incentive, applications are opened from Jan 17, 2022 to June 20, 2022 where applications can be made through SOCSO at https://www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/careerfair/

MySTEP, a short term work programme on contract in the public sector and government-linked companies (GLSs) with a target of 80,000 jobs, will be extended this year. For applications, please visit http://mystep.mof.gov.my/

Up to Feb 15, 2022 MySTEP has received 5,944 applications and from the number, 452 participants have been placed in the public sector and GLCs.

The government is targeting 220,000 trainees for the training and upskilling programme while 5,000 courses will be offered through various ministries and agencies.

For more information, please visit the Budget 2022 Benefits Portal at https://budget.mof.gov.my/manfaat/jaminkerja.html and https://budget.mof.gov.my/manfaat/

For the Employment Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya), an incentive under SOCSO that encourages the hiring and training of workers with financial incentives to employers, a total of RM1.451 billion has been channelled to 41,892 employers to sustain 304,857 local jobs.

For the JaminKerja Wage Incentive (JKIP), an allocation of RM2 billion has been provided in 2022 with the government hoping the effort will create 300,000 jobs. — Bernama