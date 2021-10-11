Over 12,000 participants take part in M4M Conference

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 12,000 entries were recorded at the Minds For Malaysia (M4M): Bridging the Skills Gap Conference, organised by Yayasan MyProdigy Malaysia last Saturday.

Yayasan MyProdigy Malaysia chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian (pix) said the event, which was organised in collaboration with talent development company, Thriving Talents and non-governmental organisation Kita Anak Malaysia, was the largest youth empowerment virtual conference ever held in Malaysia.

He said M4M was held with the aim of creating awareness and educating students and youth on the need to master 21st century skills.

“Mastery of these skills (21st century skills) is crucial for their marketability in securing employment opportunities and building businesses through start-ups for a better future.

“The collaboration with various parties from both the public and private sectors is also in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept as well as efforts to promote the importance of digital innovation and entrepreneurship among students and youth nationwide, regardless of race, religion, and background,” he said in a statement today.

The conference was officiated virtually by Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, while Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the event.

The online conference also involved distinguished panel members from the industry, institutions of higher learning and government agencies who shared their experiences and advice on the importance of soft skills that are essential to secure employment.

-Bernama