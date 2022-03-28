Over 1.3 million children given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,312,205 children aged five to 11 or 37 per cent of the child population in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,848,821 individuals or 91.6 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 2,946,103 or 94.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,632,112 individuals or 66.4 per cent of the adult population have received a booster dose and 22,948,963 or 97.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 23,225,157 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 24,254 doses of vaccine were administered, with 6,622 as first doses, 818 as second doses and 16,814 booster doses bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,701,958.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 37 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor recording the highest number of cases at 12, followed by Kedah with six cases while Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor with four cases each.

Apart from that, Penang recorded three cases, followed by Sarawak with two cases and one case each in Perak and Sabah. — Bernama