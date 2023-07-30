Over 1.3 million worth of illicit ciggies seized

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized a total of 1,690,000 contraband cigarettes, worth RM1,133,990 including tax, in a raid in Kampung Gunong, near Bachok, on July 24.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the seizure was conducted by an operations team of the Rantau Panjang JKDM Enforcement Branch at about 5 am.

“During the operation, our team gave chase to the suspect, in his 30s, who was in a lorry suspected of being laden with the contraband.

“The suspect jumped from the moving vehicle and fled resulting in the lorry crashing into some bushes. The inspection of the lorry resulted in finding 1,690,000 cigarettes worth RM591,500,“ he said in a press conference at the Rantau Panjang JKDM Enforcement Office, here today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said investigations found that the illicit cigarettes were believed to have been headed into the country from a neighbouring country via the sea.

“The JKDM is still conducting investigations to find the owner of the cigarettes and lorry.

“The cigarettes are believed to have been for distribution to the Klang Valley market. This case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,“ he added. -Bernama