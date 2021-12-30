Over 13,000 tonnes of post-flood waste collected by MBSA

PETALING JAYA: Approximately 13,800 metric tonnes of waste has been collected by Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) during their post-flood clean-up work.

Citing a news report from Berita Harian, the areas include Taman Sri Muda in Section 25; Padang Jawa; Kampung Kebun Bunga; Kampung Baru Hicom; Kampung Lombong and Kampong Lanchong Jaya.

MBSA corporate and public relations head Shahrin Ahmad said cleanup works are still being conducted by KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM), MBSA workers and additional contractors appointed by the local council.