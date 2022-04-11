Over 132,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 132,390 children aged five to 11 years have completed the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,365,915 children in the age group, or 38.4 per cent of their population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents between 12 and 17 years-old, a total of 2,860,287 individuals, or 91.9 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 2,961,642 individuals, or 95.2 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 67.7 per cent of the adult population, or 15,922,033 individuals, have received the Covid-19 booster dose, while 22,957,184 individuals, or 97.6 per cent, have completed the vaccination and 23,234,427 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 38,820 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 4,079 as first dose, 28,469 as second dose and 6,272 as booster, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,221,371.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 12 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Sarawak recording the highest at five cases, followed by Perak (two) and one death each in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.