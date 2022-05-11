Over 140 houses in Janda Baik hit by flash floods

KUANTAN: Continuous heavy rain from 3 am today caused several areas in Janda Baik, Bentong to be hit by flash floods apart from landslide incidents reported in the district.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Bentong District Disaster Management Committee secretariat said as of 8 this morning, more than 140 houses had been flooded involving Kampung Sum-Sum,Kampung Lampin, Kampung Cheringin and Kampung Pulau Santap.

“Thus far no reports of any injuries,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the water level in the area was on a downward trend and there were several landslide incidents reported, apart from various parties had been deployed to help and control the situation.

He said following the landslide incidents, the old Bukit Tinggi-Genting Sempah road had been closed to vehicles, but the road heading towards Janda Baik was still passable.

“No temporary evacuation centre is open at the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, ANIH Berhad senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi, in a statement, said that the KM68 stretch along the Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway (KLK) Expressway heading towards Kuala Lumpur is still safe to use, although some nearby areas were flooded due to heavy rain.

“Even though the rain has started to ease at this time, ANIH Berhad is monitoring the water level of Sungai Bentong in preparation for any eventuality,” she said. - Bernama