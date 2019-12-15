Over 140 tonnes of ketum leaves seized from Jan-Nov: Police

JEMPOL: Police have seized over 140 tonnes of ketum leaves worth RM4 million, from January to November this year, said Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix).

He said the quantity nearly doubled 87,563.90kg worth RM2.6 million seized over the same period last year, while in 2017, the total seizure was 80,938.76kg worth RM2.4 million.

“Ketum leaves were sold at between RM30 and RM40 per kilogramme. Most of the ketum leaves were confiscated at the border of the northern states,“ he told reporters after a passing out parade held at the Air Hitam Police Training Centre yesterday.

In another development, he noted that stringent screenings would be conducted during trainee intake for the basic police training programme (PLAK) to be free from drug abuse.

“We need to ensure the Royal Malaysian Police perimeter is clean from any unhealthy elements because we have to do good work so that people will believe in us,“ he said.

A total of 990 constables successfully completed their PLAK training.

Meanwhile, Constable Amos Borine, 27, was named as the best overall trainee, while Constable Muhammad Shafik Mushtareh, 23, and Constable Muhammad Izzat Zulhilmi Zulkifli, 26, were respectively named the best trainee for outdoor training and the best academic trainee. — Bernama