Over 140,000 have subscribed to Keluarga Malaysia Teen, device packages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has recorded over 140,000 subscribers for the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Teen Package and Keluarga Malaysia Device Package as of yesterday.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said as the number exceeded its target of 100,000, this was one of the achievements of the ministry under the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) programme.

“I am pleased with the performance of the ministry and its agencies as they had shown determination, “ he told reporters at the 100-day AKM programme here today.

The packages on offer since its launch on Oct 14 until April 15 next year, were aimed at helping students, teenagers to get access to the internet and for the less fortunate to own affordable smart devices.

Earlier, Annuar visited the KKMM kiosk at the event and launched the SiberKASA telefilm produced by National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) in collaboration with CyberSecurity Malaysia.

The 90-minute telefilm is based on true stories of internet crime happening daily within the Malaysian Family.

It is hoped that the telefilm could increase awareness and knowledge among the Malaysian family digital citizens on cyber threats and attacks as well as instill a positive attitude and promote responsible technology use, he said.

The 100-Day Aspirasi #Keluarga Malaysia programme organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, includes a gallery showcasing ministerial achievements, aid programmes, exhibitions by ministries and agencies, cultural performances as well as sales by entrepreneurs and exhibitions. — Bernama