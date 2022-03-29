Over 15 mln adults given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,668,773 individuals or 66.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 22,950,073 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,226,244 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,849,642 individuals or 91.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,946,672 or 94.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for children aged five to 11, a total of 1,315,497 children or 37.1 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Yesterday, a total of 41,287 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 4,360 as first doses, 1,684 as second doses and 35,243 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,745,333.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 54 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number of deaths with 13 cases, followed by Perak (nine) Kuala Lumpur (eight), Kedah and Negeri Sembilan with five cases each.

Johor, Sarawak dan Terengganu recorded three cases each, while Kelantan dan Melaka both recorded two cases each and Penang one case. — Bernama