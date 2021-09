KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,754 illegal immigrants, 1,148 boat skippers and 781 smugglers were arrested by the National Task Force under Ops Benteng conducted since May 2020 until Sept 7 this year, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein. (pix)

He said during the same period, 2,232 illegal immigrants were deported in integrated operations involving 19 agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“I was informed that 2,381 land vehicles and 540 ships/boats were also seized,” Hishammuddin said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

In line with the main objective of Ops Benteng, he said, the MAF will continue to work closely with the 19 agencies to tighten security at the country’s border to prevent infiltration by illegal immigrants, as well as the spread of Covid-19.

-Bernama