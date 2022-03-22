Over 150,000 tons of total reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent recorded in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Local authorities in the country have recorded a total reduction in greenhouse (GHG) emissions in 2021 totalling 157,923.23 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for low carbon zones.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said a reduction of 12,975.85 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent were reported by low carbon partners.

“A total of 13 low carbon zones and 30 low carbon partners received Diamond recognition for GHG emission reduction initiatives in five key elements namely energy, water, waste, mobility and greenery,“ he said when officiating the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge (LCC2030C) 2021 award ceremony here today.

Also present was Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) chief executive officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor.

Tuan Ibrahim said a total of 33 cities nationwide have been identified under the Low Carbon City Master Plan to achieve high absolute GHG emission reductions.

He said, 70 local authorities had been given exposure to the concept and capacity building through the LCC2030C programme, of which 41 authorities were actively involved in implementing low carbon city initiatives.

“As an incentive to strengthen the implementation of the low carbon city initiatives, the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) has introduced the Low Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant (GeRAK) amounting to RM35 million. This grant will be given to local authorities nationwide,“ he said, adding that 18 local authorities in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak, Perak, Johor and Federal Territories have implemented projects using the allocation.

Tuan Ibrahim said the implementation of GeRAK is expected to involve 146 local companies nationwide with a GHG reduction potential of approximately 110,969 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

He said a total of 141 local authorities had received allocation to implement low carbon city initiatives covering the five key elements in public spaces.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Bahar said the LCC2030C which was introduced in 2011 focuses on aspects of the low carbon cities framework (LCCF) and assessment system.

“The term ‘challenge’ under this initiative refers to the challenge posed on local authorities and organisations to reduce greenhouse gases in their areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

He said the initiative which was launched in 2019 was part of the government’s efforts to increase the application of the LCCF.

The Low Carbon City Challenge award aims at recognising the commitments made by local authorities, government agencies and private organisations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the LCC2030C programme. — Bernama