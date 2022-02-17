Over 1,600 homeless after blaze destroys 179 water houses in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU: More than 1,600 people were made homeless in a fire incident which destroyed 179 water houses in Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat, yesterday.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, 48 fire-fighters from the Kudat fire and rescue station, assisted by the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.26pm.

On arrival, the fire was at its peak and the fire-fighters managed to control the fire at 6.43am before the fire-fighting operation was completed at 8.19pm, it said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Also involved in the fire-fighting operation were members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

Meanwhile, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said a relief centre at Dewan Tun Mustapha, Kudat, had been activated to accommodate the victims, involving about 200 families.

-Bernama