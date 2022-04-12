Over 160,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 164,375 children aged between five to 11 or 4.6 per cent of their population in the country have completed the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,368,326 children in the age group or 38.5 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 to 17, a total of 2,862,105 individuals or 92 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,963,947 or 95.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,933,049 individuals or 67.7 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,957,974 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,235,033 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 46,823 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, 32,183 as the second dose, 10,180 as booster and 4,460 as the first dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,272,251.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 19 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Malaysia yesterday, with Selangor still recording the highest at four cases, followed by Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perak, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur with two cases each.

Melaka, Penang and Terengganu recorded one case each. - Bernama